Mankind, BDR Pharma join hands to launch anti-COVID-19 pill Molulife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has joined hands with BDR Pharmaceuticals to launch oral anti-COVID-19 pill Molulife (Molnupiravir) in the country.

The tie-up is a licensing arrangement where production is by BDR Pharma and marketing, selling, promotion, distribution is by Mankind Pharma, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for restricted use of antiviral medication Molnupiravir under emergency situation for treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

"This launch further enhances the COVID-19 treatment portfolio in BDR's product basket with the addition of generic Molnupiravir. We are pleased to collaborate with Mankind Pharma to take one step forward in fighting the virus,'' BDR Pharma Director – Business Development Raheel Shah stated.

Mankind Pharma Senior President (Sales & Marketing) Sanjay Koul noted that a pill for COVID-19 is bound to go miles in strengthening defense against the COVID-19 battle.

Mankind with its motto 'serving life'- will make Molulife available in every nook and corner of the country, he added.

''The company focuses on providing a range of medicines for the management and treatment of COVID-19 in India,'' Koul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

