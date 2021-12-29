LIC inaugurates Digi Zone to sell policies online

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has inaugurated 'Digi Zone' as part of its effort to enhance its digital footprint.

''With an intention to become a tech-driven life insurer, LIC will offer information regarding its products and services through kiosks installed in the premises,” the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday. Customers can use LIC’s Digi Zone to buy policies online, pay the premium and avail of other services. LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating growth, driving customer satisfaction and improving intermediary productivity and loyalty, it said.

