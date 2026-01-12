Global Markets Teeter Amid Political Upheaval and Banking Uncertainty

European shares retreated from record highs on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a cap on credit card interest rates, which pressured the banking sector and heightened market tension. The friction between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve Chair kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% at 1033 GMT, weighed down by a 0.4% drop in bank stocks, with UK lender Barclays plunging 3.2%. Trump's call for a 10% interest rate ceiling could disrupt the credit industry's financial dynamics.

Amid these challenges, safe-haven assets gained traction after Trump's threat to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Despite the turmoil, Germany's DAX reached a new high. Meanwhile, investor sentiment in the eurozone unexpectedly improved, according to the Sentix index.

(With inputs from agencies.)