Revamping Bihar's Roads: Widening Horizons and Boosting Connectivity

The Bihar government is accelerating efforts to enhance the state's rural infrastructure, announcing on Monday its goal to complete an app-based survey for widening rural roads by the end of January. The survey focuses on roads nearing or beyond their maintenance period.

Projected figures for 2026-27 reveal that 5,887 roads will complete their maintenance term, requiring upgrades and reconstruction across 11,942 km. The Rural Works Minister, Ashok Chodhary, states that the survey is part of the broader Saat Nischay-3 scheme to expand single-lane roads with heavy traffic to 5.5 meters width.

Since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assumed office, approximately 1.3 lakh km of roads have been built. The government has also approved extensive infrastructure undertakings for 2024-26, addressing election delays and facilitating better access to key institutions through alternative routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)