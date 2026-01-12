Left Menu

Revamping Bihar's Roads: Widening Horizons and Boosting Connectivity

Bihar government is conducting a survey to widen rural roads under the Saat Nischay-3 scheme by January's end. With plans to upgrade roads and improve connectivity to vital institutions, the initiative aims to bolster the rural economy, while multiple road and bridge projects are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government is accelerating efforts to enhance the state's rural infrastructure, announcing on Monday its goal to complete an app-based survey for widening rural roads by the end of January. The survey focuses on roads nearing or beyond their maintenance period.

Projected figures for 2026-27 reveal that 5,887 roads will complete their maintenance term, requiring upgrades and reconstruction across 11,942 km. The Rural Works Minister, Ashok Chodhary, states that the survey is part of the broader Saat Nischay-3 scheme to expand single-lane roads with heavy traffic to 5.5 meters width.

Since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assumed office, approximately 1.3 lakh km of roads have been built. The government has also approved extensive infrastructure undertakings for 2024-26, addressing election delays and facilitating better access to key institutions through alternative routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

