Tensions Rise Amidst Protests: Trump Signals Openness to Talks with Iran

Amid violent protests and a rising death toll in Iran, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has expressed a desire to negotiate with Washington. This follows Trump's threats to retaliate against Iran's crackdown on protesters, which has reportedly claimed at least 544 lives.

Although Iran hasn't directly responded to Trump's comments, the situation remains tense as both nations weigh their diplomatic options. Trump's strict conditions for negotiations persist, especially concerning Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

Domestically, Iran's government tries to show strength through pro-government rallies, while internationally, it remains open to diplomatic talks that respect mutual interests. However, the US actions continue to pressurize the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)