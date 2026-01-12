Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amidst Protests: Trump Signals Openness to Talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump signaled interest in negotiating with Iran amid a tense backdrop of protests following a severe crackdown by Iranian authorities, leading to a reported death toll of at least 544. Despite Trump's threats, Iran remains open but demands mutual respect in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:44 IST
Tensions Rise Amidst Protests: Trump Signals Openness to Talks with Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Amid violent protests and a rising death toll in Iran, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has expressed a desire to negotiate with Washington. This follows Trump's threats to retaliate against Iran's crackdown on protesters, which has reportedly claimed at least 544 lives.

Although Iran hasn't directly responded to Trump's comments, the situation remains tense as both nations weigh their diplomatic options. Trump's strict conditions for negotiations persist, especially concerning Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

Domestically, Iran's government tries to show strength through pro-government rallies, while internationally, it remains open to diplomatic talks that respect mutual interests. However, the US actions continue to pressurize the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
2
Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
4
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026