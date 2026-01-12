Rajasthan Employees Unite: Demand Justice and Reform
Rajasthan government employees, under the All Rajasthan State Employees' Joint Federation, protested in Jaipur, demanding promotion anomaly removal, employee regularisation, and the old pension scheme. Led by Mahavir Sharma, they highlighted government neglect over the past two years and warned of a state-level agitation if demands aren't met.
In an organized protest, Rajasthan government employees, represented by the All Rajasthan State Employees' Joint Federation, took to the streets of Jaipur on Monday.
Led by state president Mahavir Sharma, the employees voiced demands including the removal of promotion discrepancies, regularisation of contractual staff, and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.
The protests disrupted traffic significantly as the rally moved from Albert Hall to Civil Lines, culminating near Sahkar Bhawan where leaders expressed discontent over the government's lack of response over the past two years, threatening further statewide actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
