Rajasthan Employees Unite: Demand Justice and Reform

In an organized protest, Rajasthan government employees, represented by the All Rajasthan State Employees' Joint Federation, took to the streets of Jaipur on Monday.

Led by state president Mahavir Sharma, the employees voiced demands including the removal of promotion discrepancies, regularisation of contractual staff, and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

The protests disrupted traffic significantly as the rally moved from Albert Hall to Civil Lines, culminating near Sahkar Bhawan where leaders expressed discontent over the government's lack of response over the past two years, threatening further statewide actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)