Equity indices open flat for second consecutive day

Equity indices opened flat for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid rising COVID-19 cases.
At 9.15 am, the 30-shares BSE Sensex was down by 186.04 or 0.32 per cent at 57620.45. Nifty was down by 19.65 or 0.11 per cent at 17213.60.
BPCL, M&M, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products and Wipro were among major gainers on the Nifty. (ANI)
