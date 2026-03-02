Left Menu

Drone Incident Spurs Precautionary Measures at British Base in Cyprus

Following an overnight incident involving an unmanned drone, authorities at Britain's RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, have temporarily dispersed non-essential personnel as a precautionary measure. Despite this event, other British facilities on the island continue to operate normally, the Sovereign Bases Administration confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:32 IST
Drone Incident Spurs Precautionary Measures at British Base in Cyprus
  Cyprus

In response to an overnight incident involving an unmanned drone, authorities at Britain's RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, have initiated the temporary dispersal of non-essential personnel. This precautionary action was confirmed by the Sovereign Bases Administration on Tuesday.

The incident has not affected operations at other British facilities on the island, which are continuing normally despite the drone-related disruption.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the incident, emphasizing the temporary nature of the precaution and assuring the public and personnel that safety remains the priority.

