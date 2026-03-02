India on Alert: MHA Urges Vigilance Against Communal Violence

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cautioned state governments across India to remain vigilant against potential communal violence. This comes in response to recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which the ministry fears could incite domestic tensions.

In a February 28 correspondence, the MHA advised state authorities to monitor pro-Iran radical preachers who might deliver inflammatory sermons capable of sparking unrest. Highlighting the importance of intelligence sharing and proactive measures, the letter prioritizes averting any law-and-order disruptions.

As officials in New Delhi keep a close watch on the evolving dynamics in the Middle East, concerns are being raised about the potential for extremist exploitation of international events to inflame local tensions. Security experts warn that India's diverse fabric can quickly escalate into conflict if not carefully managed.