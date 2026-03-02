Left Menu

Court Orders DDA to Reevaluate Disputed Lands in Westend Green Farms Case

The Delhi High Court instructs the Delhi Development Authority to review landowners' title documents before finalizing land demarcations in the Westend Green Farms dispute. The court's ruling followed petitions challenging the process, emphasizing the need for due process and fair hearings for affected landowners in Rajokri and Vasant Vihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:32 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development regarding the land demarcation controversy at Westend Green Farms, Rajokri, the Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to scrutinize landowners' title documents. This directive was issued to ensure landowners receive a fair hearing before any demarcation decisions connected to the storm water drain are finalized.

The legal intervention arises from petitions filed by Neeti Pawar and Lalit Gulati & Sons HUF, who argued that the demarcation process was executed without adherence to due legal procedures. The dispute centers on identifying land locations alleged to form part of a storm drain on public land in Samalka and Rajokri villages.

The court acknowledged the submission by Sumit Gehlot and instructed that Pawar, whose farm measures 11 Bighas and 18 Biswas and who holds valid documents and plans, be allowed to present her case. Similar directions were given in Lalit Gulati & Sons HUF's case, with attention to proper hearings and document verifications. Both parties are scheduled to present their cases to DDA officials on March 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

