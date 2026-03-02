Left Menu

Telangana Jagruthi President Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Job Promises

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, President of Telangana Jagruthi, criticized Rahul Gandhi for failing to deliver on his promise of 2 lakh jobs in Telangana, accusing Congress of deception. As unemployment rises, Kalvakuntla urged Gandhi to address the unmet employment promise, while Congress discusses future Rajya Sabha candidates in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:33 IST
Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha (Photo/X/Office of K Kavitha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha Kalvakuntla launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of reneging on a promise to provide 2 lakh jobs in Telangana. She claimed that the Congress's previously declared commitment has turned out to be fraudulent, embodying 'deception and betrayal.'

In a social media post, Kalvakuntla called on Gandhi to honor the pledge made over two and a half years ago, questioning if he remains oblivious to the plight of the unemployed youth who believed in the promise. She alleged that those who supported Congress's rise to power are now unjustly suppressed when they seek employment opportunities.

The criticism comes amidst a backdrop of increasing unemployment in Telangana. Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, convened for a strategic meeting in New Delhi to finalize candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with announcements anticipated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

