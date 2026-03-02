Telangana Jagruthi President Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Job Promises

On Monday, Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha Kalvakuntla launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of reneging on a promise to provide 2 lakh jobs in Telangana. She claimed that the Congress's previously declared commitment has turned out to be fraudulent, embodying 'deception and betrayal.'

In a social media post, Kalvakuntla called on Gandhi to honor the pledge made over two and a half years ago, questioning if he remains oblivious to the plight of the unemployed youth who believed in the promise. She alleged that those who supported Congress's rise to power are now unjustly suppressed when they seek employment opportunities.

The criticism comes amidst a backdrop of increasing unemployment in Telangana. Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, convened for a strategic meeting in New Delhi to finalize candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with announcements anticipated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)