Hero MotoCorp sales drop 12 pc in Dec

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 12 per cent decline in total sales at 3,94,773 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 4,47,335 units in the same month in 2020, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down 12 per cent at 3,74,485 units last month compared to 4,25,033 units in December 2020.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,76,862 units compared to 4,15,099 units in December 2020, down 9 per cent. Scooter sales also slipped to 17,911 units against 32,236 units in the year-ago month.

Exports last month declined to 20,288 units from 22,302 units in December 2020.

The company, however, said that in 2012, it posted its highest-ever sales in global markets outside India at 2.89 lakh units in its markets spread across Asia, Africa South and Central America and the Caribbean.

It had sold 1.69 lakh units in its markets outside of India in 2020.

''The volumes in our global markets in the calendar year 2021 is in line with our plans, keeping in mind the constraints in global logistics and supply chain on account of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic,'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Global Business Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said, ''We are well on track to meet our target of garnering 15 per cent of the company's total volumes from our global business by 2025''.

On the domestic front, Hero MotoCorp said localised restrictions imposed by certain states in the wake of rising Omicron cases will continue to restrict the customer movement and it continues to monitor the on-ground situation.

The company also said it is gearing up to unveil its first electric model (EV) in March this year. The vehicle will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)