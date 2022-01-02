Left Menu

SI killed, 3 constables injured as car hits police patrol vehicle in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-01-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 00:41 IST
Mathura, Jan 1 (PTI A police sub-inspector was killed while three constables and another individual were injured when a private vehicle hit a police patrol jeep near Rajiv Chauk Govardhan town of Mathura district, officials said Saturday. The incident happened around 2.00 am Friday when the police van was hit by a speeding private car, they said.

''All the injured were rushed to a hospital where sub-inspector Ram Kishan (59) succumbed to injuries,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the-sub inspector was a resident of Etah.

The officials said, the occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle leaving alone the injured private individual who was traveling with them as a passenger.

The car has been kept in the police station and the effort in underway to nab those who fled, the official said, adding the body of the sub-inspector has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

