If Maha CM is taking time to recover, then charge should be given to Eknath Shinde, says Danve
- Country:
- India
The charge of Maharashtra chief minister should be given to state urban development minister and senior Shiv Sainik Eknath Shinde if incumbent Uddhav Thackeray is taking time to recuperate post-surgery, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.
The CM had undergone cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged from the hospital on December 2, and he had also missed the winter session of the state legislature between December 22 and 28.
Speaking to reporters at Aurangabad railway station after traveling onboard a newly-commissioned Jalna-Pune train service, Danve said Shinde is a capable minister.
''I am not trying to create trouble in the Sena. I'm just saying if it is taking time for Uddhav Thackeray to recover, then he should hand over the charge of CM to Shinde,'' the Union minister of state for railways and BJP Lok Sabha MP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airline
Rasha Kelej, a Senator and Merck Foundation CEO, Africa's Unsung ‘Sheroes’ of Women and Youth Empowerment
Kadam accuses Sena ministers Parab, Samant of trying to finish off party by colluding with NCP
Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra enter semi-finals
Soccer-Martinelli double helps Arsenal rout hapless Leeds