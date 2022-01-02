Left Menu

MP: Guna CMHO killed after car hits tanker in dense fog

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A senior Madhya Pradesh health department official was killed after his vehicle rammed into a tanker due to poor visibility following dense fog in Shivpuri district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at around 8 am on Shivpuri-Jhansi Road, some 28 kilometres from the district headquarters, Amola police station in charge Amit Chaturvedi said. ''Dr Hemant Gautam, 57, posted as Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) in Guna, was going from there to Datia when his car hit the rear of the tanker. He died on the spot while his driver is injured. The incident took place due to low visibility caused by fog,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

