PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST
D-Mart's Q3 revenue up 22% at Rs 9,065 cr
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 21.96 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 9,065.02 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,432.69 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

''Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 9,065.02 crore,'' said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is 17 more than the July-September quarter of this fiscal.

In the July-September quarter, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,649.64 crore.

In the pre-pandemic October-December quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 6,751.94 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

