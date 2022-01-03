Maha: 4 dead, 7 injured as MUV crashes into tree in Nagpur

Four women labourers were killed and seven sustained grievous injuries after a multi-utility vehicle crashed into a tree by the road in Katol in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday and the MUV was at high speed when the driver lost control near a cotton mill, an official said.

''The vehicle was going from Mohapa to Isapur carrying nine labourers hailing from Ambada for an orange plucking job. A primary probe has revealed the vehicle might have suffered a mechanical glitch, possibly a wheel off balance, leading to the driver losing control,'' he said.

The deceased have been identified as Manisha Kamlesh Salam (38), Manjula Premdas Uikey (40), Kalatai Gangadhar Parteti (50) and Manjula Vasant Dhurve (50), the official said, adding that the seven injured, which include the driver and cleaner, were recuperating in Government Medical College and Hospital here.

