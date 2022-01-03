Left Menu

Bengal govt modifies order, extends train services till 10 pm

Amid protests and blockades at several railway stations on Monday over the curbs imposed on local train services in West Bengal, the state government modified the order its issued a day ago, extending operations till 10 pm from the earlier 7 pm.According to the modified order, the last train will leave its station of origin at 10 pm, an official said.In modification of the earlier order, local train services will now be extended up to 10 pm in place of 7 pm.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:38 IST
Bengal govt modifies order, extends train services till 10 pm
  • Country:
  • India

Amid protests and blockades at several railway stations on Monday over the curbs imposed on local train services in West Bengal, the state government modified the order its issued a day ago, extending operations till 10 pm from the earlier 7 pm.

According to the modified order, the last train will leave its station of origin at 10 pm, an official said.

''In modification of the earlier order, local train services will now be extended up to 10 pm in place of 7 pm. The last train will leave at 10 pm,'' the official at the state secretariat added. On Sunday, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, while announcing fresh COVID-19 curbs in the state, had said that suburban trains would be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity till 7 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022