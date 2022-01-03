Left Menu

Paris's La Defense district scraps Russian developer's twin towers project

A statement said the council determined that the project lacked "financial and technical guarantees". Opponents said it did not provide enough benefit for local residents.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:25 IST
Local authorities in the La Defense business district of Paris said on Monday they had definitively ended plans by Russian developer Emin Iskenderov to build a long contested complex with a pair of luxury twin towers.

The local governing council for La Defense unanimously voted against finalising a provisional offer it had made last year to sell the land for the towers to Iskenderov's Hermitage group. A statement said the council determined that the project lacked "financial and technical guarantees". Hermitage representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The project to build twin 320-metre-high towers, designed by British architect Norman Foster, had met a host of legal challenges since its launch in 2007. Opponents said it did not provide enough benefit for local residents.

