BJP govt to put lives at risk at PM's prog in NE amid COVID-19 surge, claims TMC

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to northeast on January 4, the TMC on Monday claimed that the day's programme, amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, would put many lives at risk.

The BJP government in Tripura, however, hit back, stating that ''fault-finders would find faults in everything''.

Modi is set to inaugurate a new terminal building at Agartala airport and address a rally in Tripura. He will also launch key development projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC said that the Biplab Deb government in Tripura has suspended classes to enable students attend the PM's programme.

''HYPOCRISY of Mr @narendramodi EXPOSED! Will education and safety of students NEVER be a priority for Mr Modi? Classes to remain suspended so that students can attend Modi ji's programme,'' the party posted on its Twitter handle. ''Is this how he plans to pull crowds? By risking so many lives during #COVID19? SHAME,'' the party wrote on the microblogging site.

The TMC also stated that employees of labour directorate and Tripura West district labour office have been asked to attend the rally.

''All staff members & officials of Labour Directorate and West District Labour Office, Agartala are to attend Modi ji's event. Is Mr @narendramodi SO INSECURE? Is his fading popularity glaring back at him? ''Clearly, HE DOES NOT CARE about the number of lives he's putting at risk!'' the party, which had started reaching out to Tripura since July-August last year,'' the TMC observed. Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhuri, when approached, said the TMC was ''politicising a non-political issue''.

''It is a government programme, and we want everyone to be present there. Fault-finders will always find faults,'' he maintained, taking a jibe at the TMC, which is trying to make inroads into the BJP-led state, where polls are scheduled to be held next year.

The minister said that the government has arranged special trains for people willing to join the programme from the northern and southern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the PM tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting the people of Tripura and Manipur.

''I am eager to be among the wonderful people of Manipur and Tripura tomorrow, 4th January. During the programmes tomorrow, important development works will be dedicated to the nation. The people of both states will gain from these works,'' he wrote.

