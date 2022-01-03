Contribution of anganwadi workers in providing basic healthcare unparalleled: Adityanath

Hailing anganwadi workers for tireless efforts at the grassroots level amid the COVID-19 peak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said their contribution in providing basic healthcare is unparalleled.

Appreciating their contribution as members of surveillance committees during the Covid peak, Adityanath said for the entire coronavirus-affected period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, every anganwadi worker and mini anganwadi worker would get an additional monthly encouragement allowance of Rs 500 and helpers Rs 250.

''Anganwadi workers gave their services diligently during the peak of COVID-19 peak, and because of their efforts, the most populous state contained the spread efficiently,'' the chief minister said, addressing a convention of anganwadi workers.

He also laid the the foundation stone for anganwadi centres among others.

''At present, 3,06,829 anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and helpers are serving in the state. All have been equipped with smartphones, growth monitoring devices etc. Departmental training is also being conducted,'' he said.

The chief minister said with the combined efforts of the state and the central governments' performance-linked incentives, anganwadi workers will now be getting Rs 8,000 per month instead of Rs 5,500, mini anganwadi workers Rs 6,500 instead of Rs 4,250 and helpers Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,750.