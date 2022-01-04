Left Menu

Granules India names KVS Ram Rao as Joint MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:07 IST
Granules India names KVS Ram Rao as Joint MD, CEO
Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday announced the appointment of KVS Ram Rao as Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 5, 2022.

Rao has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

''During the past few years, we have stressed the importance of building a company around the pillars of efficiency and sustainability. Rao's varied experience in the areas of chemical and API businesses including R&D and manufacturing through the adoption of innovative technology and best practices in sustainability will further strengthen Granules' drive towards becoming a strong integrated manufacturer with unparalleled efficiencies,'' Granules India CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said in a statement.

Rao has previously worked at various companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd.

