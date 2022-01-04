BMW Group India Achieves Highest Growth in a Decade. Delivers 8,876 Cars (BMW + MINI) and 5,191 Motorcycles in 2021

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • BMW India posts highest growth in a decade of 35% with 8,236 units.

• MINI India records impressive growth of 25% with 640 units.

• BMW Motorrad India raises the bar with highest annual sales of 5,191 units.

​ BMW Group India has achieved the highest growth in a decade by delivering 8,876 cars (BMW and MINI) and 5,191 motorcycles in 2020. BMW India registered sales of 8,236 units and MINI India of 640 units. BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share. An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into our fold.” Year BMW* MINI BMW Group (Cars)* BMW Motorrad (Motorcycles) 2021 8,236 (+35.2%) 640 (+25%) 8,876 (+34.4%) 5,191 (+102.5%) * Highest growth in a decade BMW India achieved over 35% growth as compared to 2020 - the highest in a decade. BMW India saw significant contribution of over 40% coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The new models such as the BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine which were in excessive demand were either completely sold out or had long waiting period of several months. Exclusive editions launched specially for Indian customers in the festive season also received a tremendous response. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in sedan segment.

MINI India successfully maintained its position as the most popular car in the premium compact segment with the exciting all new MINI range. The brand posted exceptional performance and annual growth of 25% as compared to 2020. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 50% in sales. The iconic MINI Hatch and the popular MINI Convertible contributed 18% each.

BMW Motorrad India recorded a spectacular year with highest ever sales by a premium motorcycle manufacturer. As compared to 2020, BMW Motorrad posted growth of 102.5%. The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS together commanded a share of over 90% in sales. Other models popular among the Indian motorcycling enthusiasts were BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 900 R / XR and the BMW R 18. The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in the last quarter was also in great demand.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

