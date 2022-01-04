Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits fresh 1-1/2 year high in upbeat start to the year

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1% at 0805 GMT, hitting new highs since February 2020, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.2%. Financials led gains, with banking and life insurance stocks adding 1.9% and 0.9%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:00 IST
UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday in the first trading session of the year after its best yearly gain in five years following signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant was less likely to derail the global economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1% at 0805 GMT, hitting new highs since February 2020, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.2%.

Financials led gains, with banking and life insurance stocks adding 1.9% and 0.9%. UK's FTSE 100 gained 14.3% in 2021, recording its best annual performance since 2016, helped by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks.

British retailers gained 2.4%, tracking global sentiment, even though footfall in shops in the days after Christmas was 24.5% lower than the same week in 2019, Springboard analysts said. Focus will be on key consumer credit, mortgage and manufacturing data later in the day.

Amigo Holdings fell 3.1% after the subprime lender said it had redeemed early 184.1 million pounds ($247.89 million) worth of senior notes due in 2024, as part of a new rescue plan laid out last month.

