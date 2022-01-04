Left Menu

10 killed, 40 injured in head-on collision between two buses in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 40 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Tuesday.According to the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, a bus was going to Hasilpur, some 400 kms from Lahore, while the other one was coming in the opposite direction when they collided on Monday night.At Basti Bhoori Shah, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the vehicle in order to save a motorcyclist, and rammed into the other bus coming from the opposite direction, the Rescue said.

04-01-2022
''At Basti Bhoori Shah, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the vehicle in order to save a motorcyclist, and rammed into the other bus coming from the opposite direction," the Rescue said. It said rescue officials joined the locals to shift the injured to hospital. Six persons died on the spot while three succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The motorcyclist was also killed. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the accident and directed the authorities concerned to provide best health facilities to the injured.

