Biden welcomes Verizon, AT&T agreeing to delay 5G deployment to avert aviation standoff

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:15 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was committed to rapid 5G deployment while minimizing disruptions to air operations, adding that the agreement by Verizon and AT&T to delay 5G deployment was a "step in the right direction". Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc said late on Monday they had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

"We're grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith", Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

