Good Glamm Group invests Rs 200 crore seed capital in Good Creator Co

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Influencer management, marketing, and analytics platforms Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl, and Vidooly have come together as the Good Creator Co, in which Good Glamm Group has invested Rs 200 crore seed capital, according to a statement.

Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl, and Vidooly spun off from Good Glamm Group to form Good Creator Co.

Good Glamm Group has invested Rs 200 crore seed capital in the Good Creator Co, it added.

''This announcement also unveils the stealth mode acquisitions of Winkl and Vidooly by the Good Glamm Group. They both have now spun off as part of the Good Creator Co,'' it added.

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is a direct-to-consumer beauty conglomerate that brings together fast-growing beauty and personal care brands, powered by the Group's proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets.

The Good Creator Co (GCC) is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah and Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh & Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl), and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia and Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly) with a vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing technology and solutions to influencers and brands.

''The Good Creator Co comprises India's top influencer marketing platforms - Plixxo & Winkl, who have 250,000 influencers and reach 70 plus million users every month,'' it said.

The Good Creator Co will offer content creators and influencers access to the brand campaigns, monetization opportunities, as well as affiliate and creator commerce programs, celebrity talent management services via the app.

''Through the Good Creator Co app influencers can showcase their work, network with one another, gain access to cutting edge resources and masterclasses to accelerate their growth along with GCC's powerful database for all service providers,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

