Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Taiwan will create a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in the Baltic country said on Wednesday.

The strategic investment fund will be funded by Taiwan's national development fund and will be backed by the Taiwanese central bank, Eric Huang told an online news conference.

Lithuania is under pressure from China to reverse its decision last year to allow Taiwan to open a representative office - a de facto embassy - in Vilnius under its own name.

