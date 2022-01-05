Chargeup names Ankur Madan as COO, co-founder

EV battery swapping firm Chargeup on Wednesday said it has appointed Ankur Madan as its chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder.

Madan will head operations and technology and lead the company's product strategy.

''Madan is vastly experienced in product strategy and development, and managing various commercial aspects in customer as well as business facing arenas.

''With his expertise, I foresee Chargeup moving faster towards its next step of product development and market expansion across India,'' Chargeup CEO and co-founder Varun Goenka said in a statement.

The company is aiming to leverage best-in-class technologies to constantly improve its battery services, and Madan's joining augurs well for plans on this front as well, he added.

Having started with two stations, Chargeup has now expanded its network to 70 stations and caters to over 700 drivers daily.

