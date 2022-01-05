Left Menu

Chargeup names Ankur Madan as COO, co-founder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:20 IST
Chargeup names Ankur Madan as COO, co-founder
  • Country:
  • India

EV battery swapping firm Chargeup on Wednesday said it has appointed Ankur Madan as its chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder.

Madan will head operations and technology and lead the company's product strategy.

''Madan is vastly experienced in product strategy and development, and managing various commercial aspects in customer as well as business facing arenas.

''With his expertise, I foresee Chargeup moving faster towards its next step of product development and market expansion across India,'' Chargeup CEO and co-founder Varun Goenka said in a statement.

The company is aiming to leverage best-in-class technologies to constantly improve its battery services, and Madan's joining augurs well for plans on this front as well, he added.

Having started with two stations, Chargeup has now expanded its network to 70 stations and caters to over 700 drivers daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022