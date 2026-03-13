Left Menu

Australia's Teen Social Media Ban Faces Challenges

Despite a national ban on social media platforms for minors in Australia, over 20% of teenagers under 16 continue to use apps like TikTok and Snapchat. The Qustodio report reveals the ban's moderate impact, as internet regulators monitor compliance and data show gradual recovery in usage after declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite Australia's strict ban on social media platforms for minors under 16, recent industry data reveals that more than 20% of teenagers continue to access popular apps like TikTok and Snapchat. The findings pose questions about the effectiveness of the age-gating methods employed.

The Qustodio report, shared with Reuters, indicates a decline in usage among 13-to-15-year-olds post-ban from December to February, yet a significant portion remains engaged. Meanwhile, both the Australian government and universities are monitoring the ban's effects, but have yet to release any findings.

While Snapchat and TikTok representatives were unavailable for comments, the eSafety Commissioner's office is actively assessing compliance with the ban and monitoring systemic failures. Qustodio highlights a decline in teenage usage of major platforms, but notes a minor uptick in WhatsApp usage among the same age group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

