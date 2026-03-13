Australia's Teen Social Media Ban Faces Challenges

Despite Australia's strict ban on social media platforms for minors under 16, recent industry data reveals that more than 20% of teenagers continue to access popular apps like TikTok and Snapchat. The findings pose questions about the effectiveness of the age-gating methods employed.

The Qustodio report, shared with Reuters, indicates a decline in usage among 13-to-15-year-olds post-ban from December to February, yet a significant portion remains engaged. Meanwhile, both the Australian government and universities are monitoring the ban's effects, but have yet to release any findings.

While Snapchat and TikTok representatives were unavailable for comments, the eSafety Commissioner's office is actively assessing compliance with the ban and monitoring systemic failures. Qustodio highlights a decline in teenage usage of major platforms, but notes a minor uptick in WhatsApp usage among the same age group.

