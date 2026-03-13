Escalating Minority Violence in Bangladesh

From August 2024 to February 2026, around 3,100 violent incidents targeting Hindus and other minorities have been reported in Bangladesh, according to human rights data, the Indian government informed Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, emphasized in the Rajya Sabha that India remains vigilant in monitoring these attacks.

The government of India has consistently engaged with the Bangladeshi authorities, urging them to ensure the safety and security of minorities. Diplomatic interactions have also involved foreign interlocutors to highlight these concerns. India expects Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring those responsible for violence to justice.

The Indian mission in Bangladesh offers consistent support to Indian nationals, providing a 24x7 emergency hotline and engaging with the community through regular consultations. The mission prioritizes resolving grievances and protecting the interests of Indian citizens in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)