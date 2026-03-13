Left Menu

Escalating Minority Violence in Bangladesh

Between August 2024 and February 2026, approximately 3,100 incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities occurred in Bangladesh. The Indian government remains vigilant, raising concerns about the safety of minorities and urging Bangladesh to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice, highlighting the primary responsibility of the Bangladeshi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:55 IST
From August 2024 to February 2026, around 3,100 violent incidents targeting Hindus and other minorities have been reported in Bangladesh, according to human rights data, the Indian government informed Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, emphasized in the Rajya Sabha that India remains vigilant in monitoring these attacks.

The government of India has consistently engaged with the Bangladeshi authorities, urging them to ensure the safety and security of minorities. Diplomatic interactions have also involved foreign interlocutors to highlight these concerns. India expects Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring those responsible for violence to justice.

The Indian mission in Bangladesh offers consistent support to Indian nationals, providing a 24x7 emergency hotline and engaging with the community through regular consultations. The mission prioritizes resolving grievances and protecting the interests of Indian citizens in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

