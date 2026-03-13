Asia-Pacific Countries Forge $30 Billion Energy Deals with U.S.

Japan and numerous Asia-Pacific countries are poised to reveal over $30 billion in agreements with U.S. firms, according to Bloomberg News. These announcements are expected this weekend, highlighting substantial economic cooperation in the energy landscape.

The proposed packages mainly feature purchase commitments and additional deals across various energy sources such as coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, and nuclear power. These developments have been reported based on insights from White House officials.

While this report has yet to be independently verified by Reuters, it underscores a growing international collaboration aimed at bolstering the energy sector and enhancing bilateral relations between the U.S. and Asia-Pacific nations.

