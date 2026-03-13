Left Menu

Asia-Pacific Countries Forge $30 Billion Energy Deals with U.S.

Japan and several Asia-Pacific countries plan to announce over $30 billion in agreements with U.S. companies, focusing on coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, and nuclear power. These deals, expected to be revealed during the weekend, indicate significant economic collaboration in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan and numerous Asia-Pacific countries are poised to reveal over $30 billion in agreements with U.S. firms, according to Bloomberg News. These announcements are expected this weekend, highlighting substantial economic cooperation in the energy landscape.

The proposed packages mainly feature purchase commitments and additional deals across various energy sources such as coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, and nuclear power. These developments have been reported based on insights from White House officials.

While this report has yet to be independently verified by Reuters, it underscores a growing international collaboration aimed at bolstering the energy sector and enhancing bilateral relations between the U.S. and Asia-Pacific nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

