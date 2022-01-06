Left Menu

US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 01:47 IST
US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Germany have backed Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted.

Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition, and Lithuania's move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing.

“We have immediate concern about the government of China's attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people,'' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after a meeting in Washington with his German counterpart.

Blinken said China had been pushing European and American companies to stop building products with components made in Lithuania or risk losing access to the Chinese market.

“This isn't just about Lithuania, but about how every country in the world should be able to determine its own foreign policy free from this kind of coercion,'' he said, adding that the US would work with its allies to diversify supply chains and counter ''all forms of economic blackmail”.

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said that ''we as Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania's side”.

The EU's top trade official said last month that the bloc would stand up to coercive measures imposed on its member state Lithuania, citing reports of Chinese customs blocking imports from the country. Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice president from Latvia, said if necessary the EU would take up the issue at the World Trade Organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022