UK stocks fall as hawkish Fed triggers global sell-off

UK shares dropped on Thursday, tracking a fall in global equity markets after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes to tame high inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1% by 0805 GMT. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell eased 1% each, while miners fell 0.6%, tracking commodity prices.

U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month that a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected, according to minutes released on Wednesday. Banking stocks fell 0.6% even as the UK 10-year yields rose, fuelled by rate hike expectations.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.2% as travel and leisure stocks dropped nearly 1.5%. Investors now await latest UK services PMI numbers to see the impact of Omicron coronavirus variant on the hospitality sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)