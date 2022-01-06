Dollar strength pushes pound lower, but investors' Omicron fears ease

The pound fell versus the dollar and euro on Thursday, pulling back from some its recent gains in a dip driven by dollar strength following the release of more hawkish than expected Federal Reserve minutes. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the British pound, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar were down on the day versus the U.S. dollar, which was boosted late on Wednesday and overnight by the minutes of the Fed's December meeting.

These sparked worries about faster than expected monetary policy tightening as they showed that a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise rates sooner than expected. European shares slid 1%. At 0900 GMT, the pound was down 0.4% against the stronger dollar at $1.3499.

Versus the euro it was down around 0.2% at 83.625 pence per euro. OMICRON FEARS EASING

Still, the pound had a strong start to the year, having strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday and Wednesday and risen from the one-year low of $1.31615 seen in December. Analysts say the strengthening is due to investors seeing the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as less disruptive to the economy than originally feared.

"The pound has staged a strong rebound over the holiday period, reflecting in part position adjustment as short positions have been scaled back," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients. "The more encouraging Omicron developments for the UK economy should keep the BoE's policy focus on addressing inflation concerns at their next policy meeting on 3rd February."

Although Britain has seen record prevalence of the virus, with one in fifteen people in England infected, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted imposing stricter lockdown measures in England. On Wednesday Johnson announced a relaxation of the rules around travelling to England, scrapping the need for a pre-departure test.

"Yesterday's decision to ease travel rules suggests that Boris Johnson's government is determined to push through the Omicron crisis without major restrictions," wrote ING strategists in a client note. "Once risk sentiment stabilises, this should allow the pound (which is backed by Bank of England tightening bets) to stay supported."

Investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December.

