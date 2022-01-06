Left Menu

Reliance Retail picks 25.8% stake in Dunzo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@RILRetail_care)
Reliance Retail has bought a 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo, India's leading quick commerce player, for USD 200 million (around Rs 1,488 crore) as it looks to expand its presence in online grocery delivery business.

Dunzo raised USD 240 million in its latest funding round that was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd - the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the two firms said in a statement.

Existing investors Lightbox, Ligthrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital also participated in the funding round.

''With an investment of USD 200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 per cent stake,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

