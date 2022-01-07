PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Greggs appoints Roisin Currie as new chief executive. Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as new chief.

Banks in talks with UK regulator about loans for energy suppliers.

Greggs PLC has appointed a new chief executive, with retail and property director Roisin Currie replacing Roger Whiteside, who transformed the baker into the UK's largest on-the-go food retailer during his tenure. Manchester United on Thursday appointed Richard Arnold as successor to vice-chair Ed Woodward, as the English top-flight club battles to revive its fortunes on the pitch and rebuild trust with fans after the team's role in the failed European Super League.

NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc are in talks with UK regulators to provide loans that would allow energy suppliers to spread out the costs of taking on the customers of failed rivals, and thereby partially mitigate an impending big spike in household gas and electricity bills this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

