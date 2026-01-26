Intense Pursuit: Security Forces Clash with Terrorists in Snow-Capped Kishtwar
Security forces in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, engage in a third encounter with terrorists within a week. Despite heavy snowfall, the army and police search for Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad. An exchange of gunfire ensues, following an earlier confrontation resulting in casualties.
An intense confrontation erupted late Sunday night between security forces and terrorists in the snow-laden Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
This marks the third encounter in a week in the Chatroo belt as a joint army and police operation persists in tracking down three Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.
The latest exchange of gunfire began at around 10.20 pm in the Janseer-Kandiwar forest area, despite adverse weather conditions. Earlier clashes had resulted in the death of a paratrooper and injuries to several soldiers. The pursuit continues amid ongoing challenges posed by the terrain and weather.
