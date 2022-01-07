Equity indices open in green

Equity indices opened in green on Friday.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 174.26 points or 0.29 per cent at 59776.10, while NSE Nifty was up by 51.70 points or 0.29 per cent at 17797.60.

Titan Company, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while HDFC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys were major losers. (ANI)

