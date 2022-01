BRIEF-AstraZeneca And Neurimmune Sign Deal For NI006

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA AND NEURIMMUNE SIGN DEAL FOR NI006

* ASTRAZENECA - INVESTIGATIONAL HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY IN PHASE IB DEVELOPMENT FOR TREATMENT OF TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOID CARDIOMYOPATHY, A SYSTEMIC, PROGRESSIVE, AND FATAL CONDITION * ASTRAZENECA - UNDER AGREEMENT, ALEXION WILL BE GRANTED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALISE NI006.

* ASTRAZENECA - ALEXION WILL PAY NEURIMMUNE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $30M * ASTRAZENECA - POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $730M UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* ASTRAZENECA - NEURIMMUNE WILL CONTINUE TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPLETION OF CURRENT PHASE IB CLINICAL TRIAL ON BEHALF OF ALEXION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

