Chhattisgarh: Three men run over by train in Baloda Bazaar

Three persons were run over by a special train while crossing a railway track, and one of them is missing, in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening near a bridge on Shivnath river between Nipania and Dagori railway stations under Bhatapara (Rural) police station, Baloda Bazaar Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Jha said.

While crossing the railway track, three persons were run over by a COVID-19 parcel special train, he said.

Two mutilated bodies have been recovered and efforts were on to trace the third man, who may have fallen into the river after the accident, the official said.

The victims have been identified as Dashrath Sahu (40), Suresh Sahu (26) and Shravan Sahu (35), all residents of Bilaspur district. However, the recovered bodies were in a severely mutilated condition, he said.

The victims had come to Dagori village in Baloda Bazaar to attend a function, the official added.

