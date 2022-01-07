MEA inks pact with TCS for 2nd phase of passport seva programme

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-V2.0) that envisages increasing data security and roll out of the next level of customer experience.

The MEA said it is working towards the opening of one passport services centre in every Lok Sabha constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). It said the government plans to embark on technology upgrades with the use of biometrics, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and auto-response under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP).

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been involved as a service provider in the Passport Seva Project for over 10 years.

The PSP-V2.0 is a continuation and enhancement of PSP-V1.0, an e-governance instrument that the MEA said introduced ''unprecedented'' transformation in the delivery of passport related services to citizens. It said the project design ensured that support functions like citizen interface, technology backbone, call centres, training and change management were provided by the service provider, and the government continued to exercise all sovereign and security-related functions in the passport issuance process.

''The key elements of PSP-V 2.0 are setting up of a state-of-art digital ecosystem, process overhauling and integration among various stakeholders and database, improving citizen interface, upgrading technology, adopting best practices and strengthening data security,'' the MEA said in a statement. At present, 93 PSKs, 428 POPSKs and 36 passport offices are operational across the country. The programme has recently been connected to more than 176 Indian missions/ posts through the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP).

The MEA said security aspects, including strategic assets such as data centres, database and the application software will be owned by the government, adding there would be strict access controls across the system, incorporating biometrics. It said to improve the quality of Government to Citizen (G2C) services, the ''Passport Seva Programme would be embarking on technology upgrade with the use of biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chat-bot, auto-response, natural language processing, cloud enablement.'' ''The issuance of e-Passports for enhanced customer satisfaction, increased security and next level of citizen experience will also be unveiled in the upgraded PSP-V 2.0,'' it said. The MEA said the attributes of being responsive, caring, considerate, and transparent would continue to be the guiding principle of the passport seva programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)