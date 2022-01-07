Left Menu

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

PTI | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:31 IST
Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier.

The rise was led by a surge in energy prices, according numbers released Friday by the European Union's statistical office.

Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November.

Soaring prices are compounding problems for European Central Bank policymakers who have been keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels to stimulate the economy amid the global pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022