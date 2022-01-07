Euro zone bond yields keep near highs after inflation surprise

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday and kept near recent highs as annual December inflation in the bloc jumped unexpectedly to another record high. Consumer prices in the bloc rose 5% annually in December, defying analyst expectations that inflation had likely peaked and the fall to 4.7% from 4.9% in November that a Reuters poll had expected.

The data adds to pressure on bond markets, which sold off heavily this week after minutes from the Fed's December meeting on Wednesday showed some policymakers want to move even quicker to tighten policy, including by shrinking the Fed's $8 trillion-plus balance sheet. Euro zone government bond yields followed U.S. Treasury yields higher on Thursday and inflation-linked bond yields surged the most, while the five-year five-year breakeven forward, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations, dropped sharply.

Following Friday's inflation data, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, held near recent highs and was up around 1 basis point on the day to -0.06%. It rose as high as -0.03% on Thursday. "We've already sold off quite a bit since mid-December on the back of a smaller-than-expected increase in (quantitative easing) envelope by the ECB, which directly implies that there are increasing calls of faster policy normalisation," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS.

"From that perspective today's data doesn't really change that narrative in any way." Most other 10-year benchmark yields were also up 1-2 basis point on the day

Khanna said that the bigger risk for markets would be if euro zone inflation declined less than expected later in the year, especially if gas prices rise again. Refinitiv prices showed Germany's 10-year bond yield set for its biggest weekly rise since June 2020, up 12 bps, though part of the rise was due to Refinitiv's 10-year benchmark rolling over to a new bond.

Elsewhere, Greek government bond yields surged, with the benchmark 10-year yield jumping to its highest since May 2020 at 1.54%, up 14 bps on the day. A Greek market source said the move was due to markets catching up with Thursday's bond sell-off as Thursday was a public holiday in Greece, and also in anticipation of a syndicated debt sale over the next two weeks.

Bond yields usually rise ahead of sizable issuances as investors make room for the new supply. Focus turns to U.S. jobs data at 1330 GMT, which is expected to show 400,000 new jobs created in December.

It takes on added significance following the Fed minutes. Investors will watch to see if the data could help hasten the Fed's rate hike timeline by providing further evidence that the economy is near full employment.

