Left Menu

KEC International bags Rs 1,025-cr new orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:54 IST
KEC International bags Rs 1,025-cr new orders
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Friday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across its various businesses.

The company's transmission and distribution business has secured orders for projects in India and the Middle East, the RPG Group firm said in a filing to the BSE.

Its civil business has also secured an order for infrastructure works in the metals and mining segment in India, it said.

The other businesses from which the company has bagged orders include oil and gas pipelines and smart infrastructure.

KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, ''Our order book continues to grow against the backdrop of orders secured across all our business verticals.'' PTI SID HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022