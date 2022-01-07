Left Menu

Turkish Airlines says it cancels all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:01 IST
Turkish Airlines says it cancels all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it was cancelling all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9 due to "negative developments" in the former Soviet nation, after days of violence in the country.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday, while the country's Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot-to-kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said its flight personnel in Almaty would be flown back to Istanbul on Saturday, while other evacuation measures for the personnel in the capital Nur-Sultan were being evaluating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022