Five of family stuck in rains, snow near tourist spot rescued

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family stuck in rains and snow near popular tourist spot Chopta in Chamoli district have been rescued, officials said on Friday. The family had got stranded at Bhulakna near the tourist spot due to continued rains and snowfall on Wednesday, police said, adding they were rescued on late Thursday evening.

The rescue team cut its way through the snow to reach the stranded tourists and brought them to Gopeshwar, they said.

The family is from the Brahmasain area of Gopeshwar.

Chopta is a famous tourist spot on Ukhimath-Chamoli National Highway.

