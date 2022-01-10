TCS shares jump over 3 pc

Left Menu

The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Monday jumped over 3 percent after the company said its board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.

The stock gained 3.24 percent to Rs 3,979.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.23 percent to Rs 3,978.

''...the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said on Friday.

No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed.

The board of the Mumbai-based company is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2021.

At the end of the September 2021 quarter, TCS had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 51,950 crore.

TCS' previous buyback offer of around Rs 16,000 crore had opened on December 18, 2020, and closed on January 1, 2021. Over 5.33 crore equity shares were bought back under the offer for Rs 3,000 apiece.

In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback program worth up to Rs 16,000 crore. The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares. In 2017 too, TCS had taken a similar share purchase program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

