Left Menu

Administration of precautionary dose of Covid vaccine begins in Delhi

Amid a surging third wave of coronavirus infections, Delhi on Monday started administering a third or precautionary dose to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:25 IST
Administration of precautionary dose of Covid vaccine begins in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surging third wave of coronavirus infections, Delhi on Monday started administering a third or ''precautionary dose'' to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago. Around three lakh such people have become eligible for the third dose from Monday. The beneficiaries will receive a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. They will have to book a slot using their existing Cowin account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

In Delhi, around 2.4 lakh beneficiaries in this segment have received their first dose so far. According to government data, over 2.75 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1.16 crore people have received both the doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022