Administration of precautionary dose of Covid vaccine begins in Delhi

Amid a surging third wave of coronavirus infections, Delhi on Monday started administering a third or ''precautionary dose'' to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago. Around three lakh such people have become eligible for the third dose from Monday. The beneficiaries will receive a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. They will have to book a slot using their existing Cowin account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

In Delhi, around 2.4 lakh beneficiaries in this segment have received their first dose so far. According to government data, over 2.75 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1.16 crore people have received both the doses.

