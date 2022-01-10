Left Menu

PTC India bags tender to provide power management services to Mumbai Port Trust

PTC India has bagged a tender worth Rs 9 crore for providing power management services to Mumbai Port Trust for three years.Rajib K Mishra, CMD In-Charge of PTC India, said the company has won the assignment by outbidding other large players operating in this field.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:30 IST
PTC India bags tender to provide power management services to Mumbai Port Trust
  • Country:
  • India

PTC India has bagged a tender worth Rs 9 crore for providing power management services to Mumbai Port Trust for three years.

Rajib K Mishra, CMD In-Charge of PTC India, said the company has won the assignment by outbidding other large players operating in this field. Distribution management services is one of the focus areas for the growth of the consulting business, he added.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the tender is worth Rs 9 crore.

The bid is for providing ''Technical Advisory Services, Operation & Maintenance of Electrical HT & LT network, System & Consumer Energy Metering & Billing Support to Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for a period of three years''.

PTC India has been providing similar services in power distribution management to ports and SEZs for the last 5-6 years.

The company has worked with four major ports -- Deenadayal Port (Kandla Port), Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Paradip Port. It is also working with the State Industrial Development Corporations of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh in providing distribution management services for their SEZs and industrial areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022