PTC India bags tender to provide power management services to Mumbai Port Trust

PTC India has bagged a tender worth Rs 9 crore for providing power management services to Mumbai Port Trust for three years.

Rajib K Mishra, CMD In-Charge of PTC India, said the company has won the assignment by outbidding other large players operating in this field. Distribution management services is one of the focus areas for the growth of the consulting business, he added.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the tender is worth Rs 9 crore.

The bid is for providing ''Technical Advisory Services, Operation & Maintenance of Electrical HT & LT network, System & Consumer Energy Metering & Billing Support to Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for a period of three years''.

PTC India has been providing similar services in power distribution management to ports and SEZs for the last 5-6 years.

The company has worked with four major ports -- Deenadayal Port (Kandla Port), Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Paradip Port. It is also working with the State Industrial Development Corporations of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh in providing distribution management services for their SEZs and industrial areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)